United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) confirmed it has invited Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to participate in its previously announced strategic review process.
The integrated mining and steel company previously disclosed it has commenced a formal review process, with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors, to evaluate strategic alternatives after receiving multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for acquiring the corporation as a whole.
USS had received an unsolicited cash and stock proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs to acquire all of U.S. Steel’s outstanding shares. As detailed in the letter that follows, U.S. Steel said it was unable to properly evaluate the proposal because Cleveland-Cliffs refused to engage in the "necessary and customary process" to assess valuation and certainty unless U.S. Steel agreed to the economic terms of the proposal in advance.
According to Cliffs, the Cleveland-based mining and steel company proposed acquiring 100% of the outstanding stock of U.S. Steel for a per share value of $17.50 in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock. On July 28, this implied a total consideration value of $35.00 per share of U.S. Steel stock, which represented a 42% premium to U.S. Steel’s share price as of the market close on July 28.
The offer likely undervalues U.S. Steel (X) but a better offer is not likely to emerge, Citi's Alexander Hacking said, as the company likely is worth far more to Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) than anyone else given the commercial implications - CLF would control roughly half of the U.S. flat steel market and nearly 100% of U.S. iron ore - which would prompt a long, hard look at the deal from the U.S. government.
Later Monday, Esmark, Inc. announced a voluntary public cash and exchange offer for all issued and outstanding shares in U.S. Steel Corporation for $35 USD per share. The initial offer period runs from Aug. 14 to Nov. 30 and may be extended. Completion of the offer is expected in Q4 2023, subject to regulatory and antitrust clearances.
“With more than 40 years of steel industry experience, and as a former executive and statutory representative of U.S. Steel, I have significant intimacy with the steel business in the U.S. and around the globe,” said James P. Bouchard, chairman and CEO of Esmark, Inc., Executive Committee Member of the American Steel Institute and the European Steel Association (Eurofer). Bouchard is Forever Chairman & CEO of Esmark/Wheeling Pittsburg Steel (ESMK). Under Bouchard’s helm, Esmark/Wheeling Pittsburg was the fourth largest steel company in the U.S.
The full text of U. S. Steel’s letter to Cleveland-Cliffs, transmitted at 12:01 pm ET on Aug. 13, is as follows:
August 13, 2023
Dear Lourenco,
I am writing on behalf of United States Steel Corporation (the “Company”) in response to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s proposal letter dated July 28, 2023 and further updated on August 11, 2023. Since receiving your initial proposal, the Company’s Board has met multiple times, with the assistance of our financial advisors, Barclays and Goldman Sachs, and our legal advisors, Milbank and Wachtell, to evaluate the merits and risks of your proposal.
At my and the Board’s direction, our advisors indicated our willingness to enter into an NDA with you on August 7, 2023, so that we could have further clarity on several key issues, including valuation of the stock component of your proposal, regulatory risk and timing as well as the prospects for the combined company. We discussed with your counsel questions that would need to be better understood in order for both of us to appropriately assess the antitrust risk of your proposal; and while your counsel agreed that this would need to be analyzed, and was amenable to our proposal to work on this together, this still has not happened. After multiple conversations about, and our team’s engagement in good faith negotiations over, the terms of the NDA, we were shocked to receive a letter on Friday, August 11th stating that you refused to sign the nearly completed NDA unless we agree to the economic terms of your proposal in advance.
As you well know, our Board – or any board – could not, consistent with its fiduciary duties, agree to a proposal of which 50% is represented by your stock without conducting a thorough and completely customary due diligence process, to evaluate the risks and potential upsides and downsides inherent in the transaction, including the stock component. Doing otherwise would be tantamount to accepting a price without knowing what it in fact represents. Nor could our Board agree to your “headline price” without appropriate discussion – under NDA – regarding the contribution of U. S. Steel to the value of the combined businesses. Pushing our Board to do so is in essence a demand that it breach its fiduciary duties.
The Company, led by the Board and management team, has made significant progress transforming the Company into a customer-centric, world-competitive Best for All® steelmaker as we continue to win in strategic markets, move down the cost curve and move up the talent curve. This proven strategy has provided customers with profitable steel solutions for people and the planet, while rewarding our stockholders. At this juncture, we cannot determine whether your unsolicited proposal properly reflects the full and fair value of the Company.
For all of the above reasons, the Board has no choice but to reject your unreasonable proposal.
The U. S. Steel Board remains committed to maximizing value for stockholders, and to that end has decided to initiate a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives. If you would like to engage in that process, we invite you to reach out to our financial and legal representatives and welcome you to join our process.
Sincerely,
David Burritt
President & Chief Executive Officer
In response, Cliffs' Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves wrote:
“On July 28th I approached U.S. Steel’s CEO and Board with a written proposal to acquire U.S. Steel for a substantial premium, valuing the company at $35.00 per share with 50% cash and 50% stock. After two weeks without any substantive engagement from U.S. Steel with respect to the economic terms contained in our compelling proposal, U.S. Steel’s board of directors rejected our proposal, calling it ‘unreasonable.’ As such, I believe it necessary to now make our proposal public to help expedite substantive engagement between our two companies. Although we are now public, I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional.”
“The numerous benefits we are excited about include the combination of our complementary U.S.-based footprint, our ability to leverage our in-house metallics capabilities, and enhancing our shared focus on emissions reduction. With these benefits, combined with our experience of extracting meaningful synergies from previous acquisitions, we expect to create a lower-cost, more innovative, and stronger domestic supplier for our customers across all segments. Furthermore, the transaction provides immediate multiple expansion to U.S. Steel stockholders, while simultaneously de-risking U.S. Steel’s future capital spend with our substantial expected free cash flow and very healthy balance sheet. We also plan to ramp up capital returns to shareholders and implement a dividend upon completion of the transaction.” Presentation slides that expand on the compelling strategic rationale of Cliffs’ proposal can be found on Cliffs’ website at www.clevelandcliffs.com.
Mr. Goncalves concluded, “Most importantly, our proposal has the full support of the United Steelworkers union. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees -- which would number approximately 40,500 pro forma for the transaction -- as well as to the communities in which we operate. We have proven in our previous M&A transactions our strong track record of significant value creation and our ability to grow the business through the addition of thousands of union jobs. Finally, with this transaction we will create the only American member of the Top 10 steel companies in the World, joining a select group of just three other companies outside of China -- one European, one Japanese and one Korean. We believe that having Cleveland-Cliffs as a world-class, internationally competitive steel company is critical for our country to retain its economic leadership and to regain its manufacturing independence.”
In conclusion, Cliffs wrote: As was noted in the letter that Cliffs sent to U.S. Steel on July 28, 2023, Cliffs remains prepared to engage immediately in substantive discussions with U.S. Steel to work towards a mutually acceptable definitive agreement and is ready to commit all necessary resources to finalize documentation.
In Minnesota, U.S. Steel owns and operates the Minntac and Keetac mines.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates North Shore Mining Co., Minorca Mine near Virginia and United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth. It's also majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite Co. In Michigan, the company owns and operates Tilden Mine.