United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday announced a mammoth deal in the domestic steel industry.
Officials of the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said the company is moving ahead with a $774 million deal to acquire the company's remaining equity in Big River Steel. Based along the Mississippi River in Osceola, Ark., Big River is the nation's newest mini mill. Unlike U.S. Steel blast furnaces which use iron ore pellets to make steel, Big River Steel makes steel from scrap.
The deal combines one of the nation's oldest steelmakers with the newest.
U.S. Steel since Oct. 31, 2019, held 49.9 percent ownership in Big River Steel.
With the acquisition, U.S. Steel will offer traditional blast furnace steelmaking along with modern electric arc steel production. U.S. Steel officials say the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
“For months, I've said that we can't get to the future fast enough,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our "Best of Both" strategy.”
U.S. Steel said it will acquire Big River Steel with cash.
The acquisition, along with development of an electric arc furnace at its Fairfield Works in Alabama, moves U.S. Steel into the rapidly growing electric arc steelmaking segment.
Big River Steel is a LEED-certified Flex Mill that can produce 3.3 million tons of steel annually. That. makes it one of the most efficient largest electric arc steel producers in the nation. Big River produces steel for the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural industries.
Eleven U.S. Steel grades of proprietary steel are already being produced at Big River.
“With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U.S. Steel's scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process,” Burritt said.
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest iron ore plant, and Keetac, a 6.0 million ton per year facility in Keewatin.