United States Steel Corp. has submitted a revised contract proposal to United Steelworkers (USW) as the two sides negotiate in an effort to reach a new labor agreement.
“We continue to talk,” Barry Melnkovic, U.S. Steel senior vice-president and chief human resources officer said Wednesday. “The relationship at the table remains very constructive, very productive and respectful, and we expect that to continue with the USW throughout.”
However, United Steelworkers is calling the proposal “weak.”
“We continue to demand they recognize our work and sacrifices with real wage increases and a benefits plan that protects our families now, and through retirement,” the USW said in a statement Wednesday.
The existing labor contract covering USW workers at U.S. Steel union-represented facilities across the nation expires at 12:01 a.m. eastern time tonight.
Steelworker officials say they'll keep pushing hard for a fair agreement.
“We give our time and our bodies to this work – to make the steel that has literally built this country,” said the USW. “However, we are miles apart and an extension is possible. An extension means we continue our current contract for a negotiated period of time. Under an extension, our jobs, wages and benefits are protected while we continue bargaining.”
The updated contract proposal offered Wednesday by U.S. Steel bumped up the amount of a base wage increase in each year of a proposed four-year contract.
The updated offer proposes a 3 percent base wage increase in each of the first three years of the contract and a 4 percent increase in the fourth year.
An earlier proposal offered a 3 percent increase in the first year of the contract and 2.5 percent in the second, third and fourth years.
A $7,000 employee appreciation bonus, uncapped profit sharing and $1 billion investment in USW-represented company facilities over the four-year contract, are among other U.S. Steel proposals.
Over the past five years, the company has invested $5.3 billion into its USW-represented facilities, said Melnkovic.
U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer David Burritt said in a letter to USW employees that the revised proposal is a response to USW requests and achieves common goals.
Steelworkers are essential contributors to the success of the company and their hard work throughout the pandemic and into a recovery, allowed U.S. Steel to serve its customers, he said.
All of the benefits included in the contract proposal are worth the cost to the company because U.S. Steel wants to support employees' futures, said Burritt.
At the same time, the company must be prudent in its future investments and spending, especially with an uncertain economy and current global conflicts, said Burritt.
“Our proposal is a responsible approach to make our recent successes sustainable into the future,” said Burritt in the letter. “We appreciate your dedication to U.S. Steel and the hard work you've put in for our customers.”
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
The two taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
U.S. Steel recently announced a $150 million investment at Keetac to produce DR-grade pellets, a higher-grade pellet.
The USW said its members should continue to report to work until notified by their local union president.