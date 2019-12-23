U.S. Steel says no impact on Iron Range plants for now
Iron Rangers have seen this before.
An announced idling of a significant portion of U.S. Steel's Great Lakes Works steelmaking facilities in Ecorse and River Rouge, Mich., is reason for apprehension on the Iron Range.
“When they make these kind of announcements, you always wonder what's going to happen next,” said Minnesota State Senator David Tomassoni of Chisholm. “Every time they make these announcements, you have concern about the future.”
U.S. Steel on Thursday said it will indefinitely idle portions of the iron and steelmaking plant around April 1, affecting up to 1,500 workers at the facilities. Additionally, the plant's hot strip mill rolling facility will be idled before the end of 2020, the company stated.
The idling creates concern about the operational future of U.S. Steel's iron ore pellet plants on Minnesota's Iron Range. U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
Iron ore pellets produced at Minntac Mine and Keetac are fed into blast furnaces at U.S. Steel-owned steel mills to manufacture steel.
Keetac, a 5.2 million-ton-per year plant, supplies iron ore pellets to Great Lakes Works.
When steel and iron ore markets soften, Keetac is generally viewed as U.S. Steel's “swing” operation. That means Keetac is usually the first of the two wholly-owned U.S. Steel plants on the Iron Range to be impacted by downturns. Minntac Mine is North American's largest iron ore plant.
Dan Pierce, president of United Steelworkers Local 2660 at Keetac, said it's too early to predict any effect on Keetac.
“I have no knowledge of anything yet, other than what came out of the press,” said Pierce on Friday. “I'm not at the plant today. I called some people at the plant, but right now, I don't know what's going on. It's way, way too early to tell. Right now, it's business as usual.”
Amanda Malkowski, a U.S. Steel spokeswoman, said Friday that for now, Keetac and Minntac, would not be affected.
“There's no impact right now,” said Malkowski “There are no operational organizational announcements to make right now.”
None of the Great Lakes Works workers would be affected before April 2020, according to U.S. Steel.
“These decisions are never easy, nor are they taken lightly,” stated U.S. Steel. “However, we must responsibly manage our resources while also strengthening our company's long-term future – a future many stakeholders depend on.”
A pickle line, cold mill, sheet temper mill, continuous galvanizing line, annealing, and warehousing, will continue to operate at Great Lakes Works, according to U.S. Steel.
The cyclical steel and iron ore industries have since the beginning of iron ore mining been a way of life on the Iron Range. As the domestic steel industry goes, so does Iron Range iron ore mining.
U.S. Steel in early November trimmed nearly 40 salaried employees at Minntac and Keetac.
Tomassoni said he remembers 2008, when U.S. Steel held a large ceremony to announce a $500 million expansion at Keetac.
“Two months later, the entire Iron Range (iron ore industry) was shut down,” said Tomassoni. “And the expansion never happened.”
Keetac is a single-line iron ore pellet plant. It's 350 employees generally produce a little more than five million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Keetac also supplies pellets to U.S. Steel's Granite City Works, in Granite City, Illinois.