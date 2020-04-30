United States Steel Corp., said Thursday it has granted Stelco, Inc., an option to buy a 25% interest in Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron.
Wholly-owned and operated by United States Steel, Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
Under the deal, Stelco has already paid United States Steel $20 million. Another $80 million will be paid over the remainder of 2020.
Once Stelco has paid the remaining $80 million, the option can be exercised any time before January 31, 2027, according to the United States Steel first quarter earnings report. Stelco would make an additional $500 million payment to acquire the 25% interest.
“This transaction shows that while we will be nimble and flexible in executing our world-competitive 'best of both' strategy, we will not be deterred,” said David Burritt, United States Steel president and chief executive officer. “In October of last year, we announced our acquisition of our 49.9% interest in Big River Steel and our goal of extracting incremental value from our iron ore assets. Today's announcement demonstrates the continued execution of our strategy and delivers $100 million of incremental cash to the balance sheet in 2020. We are pleased that this transaction validates the competitive advantage of our iron ore mining assets and gives us a path to an additional $500 million of capital to support continued execution of our strategy.”
United States Steel would remain majority owner and operator of the taconite plant. The agreement implies a $2.4 billion enterprise value for Minntac Mine, according to the first quarter report.
Stelco is a Canadian steel company based in Hamilton, Ontario.
United States Steel will also adjust production at Minntac Mine due to blast furnace idlings at its Gary Works and Mon Valley Works. The No. 6 blast furnace at Gary Works and No. 1 at Mon Valley will be idled, according to a United States Steel 8K filing.
About 550 WARN notices have also been issued to employees at the company's Minnesota Ore Operations, which includes Keetac and Minntac Mine, according to a United States Steel statement.
United States Steel reported a $391 million net loss for the first quarter.