Keetac may be on the books for a restart.
United States Steel Corporation President and Chief Executive Office David Burritt said Friday that the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is looking at re-starting its Keetac iron ore pellet facility in Keewatin.
“We are analyzing timing about re-starting our Keetac iron ore facility,” Burritt said in the company's third quarter earnings call. Keetac has been idled since May.
Keetac produces iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel.
The global pandemic impacted sales of steel products such as automobiles, trucks, appliances, and energy products. However, U.S. Steel officials are optimistic about a market recovery. Growing customer demand, low interest rates, and a strong order book for steel, has U.S. Steel officials confident about the future.
The domestic blast furnace capability utilization rate has increased to about 70 percent, up from a low of close to 50 percent in the spring, said Burritt. Automobile and truck sales are increasing and other steel customers will be restocking steel supplies through winter, he said.
“The third quarter has improved and continues to be a quarter of optimism,” said Burritt. “We believe market strength will continue into the first quarter of 2021.”
Burritt said the company believes the market rebound is sustainable and will continue into 2021. U.S. Steel says a Keetac re-start would be needed to meet iron ore pellet demand.
“What we're doing is making sure we have the inventories for the winter months,” said Burritt. “You know, the (Soo) locks close up, so this decision if we make it, is to make sure we get through the winter months.”
Danny Pierce, United Steelworkers Local 2660 president, said Friday morning he hadn't heard anything official about a re-start.
“I just basically talked with my general manager yesterday,” said Pierce. “And if he knows anything, he won't tell me.”
Keetac is a 6.0 million ton per year iron ore pellet plant. About 375 employees at the plant have been out of work since it was idle.
Some of the Keetac union workers are now working at Minntac or at other Iron Range mining operations, said Pierce.
“We've got people spread out all over,” said Pierce. “Some are at Minntac, some at HibTac, some at Minorca and some at Utac.” However, all of the union workers retain call-back rights at Keetac, under which they could return to their jobs if the plant reopens, said Pierce.
Pierce said hot-rolled coil steel prices are currently at about $700 a ton. Iron ore pellet prices are about $120 a ton, he said.
“By the numbers, we should have been running before this period,” said Pierce. “The main thing they have to figure out is where are they going to send the pellets.”
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel also operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest taconite plant. Keetac, a “swing operation,” for U.S. Steel, was idled for 19 months from 2015 into 2017.