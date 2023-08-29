Iron ore and steelmaker United States Steel Corp. is entering confidentiality agreements with multiple parties interested in buying parts or all of the Pittsburgh-based company.
In an 8-K filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Steel says it’s entering confidentiality agreements with numerous third parties. The company is also starting to share due diligence information under the confidentiality agreements and is highly focused on running a fair and competitive process to maximize stockholder value and mitigate transaction risk, according to the filing.
After receiving multiple offers announced earlier this month, U.S. Steel initiated a strategic alternatives review process to weigh the offers. In a letter to stockholders within the 8-K filing, U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt and U.S. Steel Board Chairman David Sutherland said it's not known how long the strategic alternatives process will take. But the U.S. Steel board of directors, management team and outside advisors are moving quickly to complete it, all while focused on driving maximum value, said the letter.
U.S. Steel acknowledged in the 8-K letter that it has received multiple unsolicited proposals, “ranging from the acquisition of parts of the company to consideration for acquiring all of U.S. Steel.”
“Once the review of the strategic alternatives is completed, the board will decide on a path forward for the company that it believes is in the best interest of U.S. Steel stockholders,” Burritt and Sutherland said in the letter. “We highly value you and your feedback and thank you for your continued support.”
Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., has offered to buy all of U.S. Steel, offering $35 a share.
Esmark, Inc. also made an offer to buy all of U.S. Steel, but pulled the offer after United Steelworkers said it would throw its weight behind a Cleveland-Cliffs acquisition of U.S. Steel. ArcelorMittal is also said to have interest.
Burritt and Sutherland said in the letter that the company is taking the multiple offers seriously and remains confident in the strategic alternatives review process. Although such a process is often private, U.S. Steel said it went public with the strategic alternatives process to “ensure that the process is as robust as possible and the board hears all options from any party that may have interest in our company.”
“Our number one obligation is to uphold our fiduciary duties,” the letter said. “This means we are focused on the path forward for our company that drives the most value for you – our stockholders.”
U.S. Steel owns two taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota, Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
Cleveland-Cliffs owns and operates four taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minorca Mine near Virginia, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay. It also owns the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan. U.S. Steel is minority owner in Hibbing Taconite.
U.S Steel stock prices have shot up to more than $31 a share from about $22.50 since a possible sale of parts or all of the company became public.
Cleveland-Cliffs' stock has gone from about $14.69 to as high as $15.18 over roughly the same time period.