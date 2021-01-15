$774 million deal gives U.S. Steel traditional and mini mill steelmaking
United States Steel Corp. is all-in on mini mill steelmaking.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker has finalized a $774 million acquisition of Big River Steel, the nation's newest steelmaking mini mill.
The deal combines one of the oldest steelmakers in the nation with one of the newest.
“We are creating the first 'Best of Both' integrated and mini mill steel company,” said David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “Taking a page from the Big River Steel playbook, we are closing on this world competitive green steel asset purchase under budget and ahead of schedule.”
The move gives U.S. Steel the steelmaking capability of traditional blast furnaces and also mini mill production
U.S. Steel has since its inception in 1901 made steel in blast furnaces. Iron ore pellets produced on Minnesota's Iron Range feed those blast furnaces.
Big River Steel, a 3.3 million ton-per-year facility, makes steel from an electric arc furnace. Scrap is the feed source.
Big River Steel is a major steel supplier to the automotive, energy, construction and agriculture industries.
U.S. Steel in October 2019 acquired 49.9 percent ownership in Big River Steel under a $700 million deal. The company also announced intentions to purchase 100 percent equity in the facility.
Under the partnership, U.S. Steel has combined with Big River Steel to produce 14 advanced grades of steel.
U.S. Steel bought the remaining equity with cash.
Big River Steel is the only LEED-certified steel mill in the nation. The facility is located on 1,300 acres along the Mississippi River in Osceola, Ark.
Construction of Big River Steel began in 2014. The plant in 2016 produced its first steel coil. It recently expanded to its current 3.3 million ton-per-year capacity.
Along with other consolidations, the deal is another major move within the domestic steel industry.
“Our customers now have access to a truly sustainable source of the most advanced high strength steels,” Burritt said. “Our customer-centric organization will provide customers, employees, communities and investors with the world competitive advantages from the most advanced process technology and the intellectual capital necessary to produce the most advanced products.”
U.S. Steel in 2020 also began operating an electric arc furnace at its Fairfield Works in Alabama.
U.S. Steel plans to offer more details on the acquisition on its January 29 fourth quarter earnings conference call.
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.