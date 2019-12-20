U.S. Steel Corp. on Thursday announced plans to indefinitely idle a portion of its Great Lakes Works near Detroit, a move that eventually could have implications on its Iron Range mines.
The announcement came in the company’s fourth quarter and full year guidance statement, in which it anticipates losses greater than previously anticipated. The corporation predicted a fourth quarter loss of $1.15 cents per share and is cutting its dividend by 1 cent per share. It also is adjusting its 2020 capital spending forecast from $950 million to $875 million and suspending stock repurchases.
“… current market conditions and the long-term outlook for Great Lakes Works made it imperative that we act now, allowing us to better align our resources to deliver cost or capability differentiation across our footprint,” President and CEO David Burritt said in a news release.
The company expects to begin idling the iron and steelmaking facilities on or around April 1 and the Hot Strip Mill rolling facility before the end of 2020. U.S. Steel said.
Up to 1,545 employees at the Great Lake Works will be affected by the cutbacks. Production at the plant will move to U.S. Steel’s Gary Works in Gary, Ind.
Although steel markets in North America are recovering, the Europe and tubular segments remain weak, the corporation said.
Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a negative $25 million, which excludes approximately $225 million of estimated restructuring and other charges.
Last month, U.S. Steel announced plans to cut 30 white collar positions at its Minntac and Keetac operations in Mountain Iron and Keewatin. In June, according to the Detroit Free Press, U.S. Steel said it would idle a blast furnace at Great Lakes Works and another in Gary "to better align our global production with our order book."