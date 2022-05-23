U.S.S. Minneapolis-Saint Paul formally commissioned

The Twin Ports are abuzz with the formal commissioning at 10 a.m. Saturday for the U.S. Navy's Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Several thousand people attended the ceremony, mostly by invitation or by advance registration.
The LCS-21 (Littoral Combat Ship) class vessel will be homeported in Mayport, Fla. The LCS class, according to the Navy, "LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation." Authorized in April 2015, it was built at Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wis., which is where it was launched and christened in 2019. The plan always had been to do the commissioning in Duluth, but COVID restrictions long delayed the event. It is believed to be the first time a U.S. Navy vessel has been commissioned in Duluth, although the Twin Ports were seats of shipbuilding during World War II.
"To have a ship commission in Minnesota. Words can't really describe how significant that is," says Jodi Greene, a Northfield, Minn., native and former deputy under secretary of the Navy who is also the ship's sponsor. The 387.6-foot-long ship has an impressive speed of more than 40 knots (more than 46 mph). It's relatively shallow draft is a little more than 14 feet (draft for many Great Lakes freighters is about 26 feet) and its beam is 57.7 feet. The core crew size is about 110 or more. The captain of the highly maneuverable vessel is Cmdr. Alfonza Octtavas White, a native of Milwaukee. He enlisted as a submariner electrician's mate on a nuclear sub in 1995 and did his initial Division Office Tour on another Minnesota-connected ship, the USS Duluth. Prior to getting this commission on the Minneapolis-Saint Paul, he earned a Master's Arts in Defense and Strategy and will wear his five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as well as various unit and campaign honors. His ship will participate in wide range of missions. Saturday's impressive commissioning ceremony, held outside at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority's Clure Terminal, culminated with the ship's sponsor commanding the crew to "Man our ship and bring her to life!" At that point, the crew members, who have been on the ceremony grounds, will walk onto the Minneapolis-Saint Paul and line the deck railings, decorated in this photo by Bob Berg in red, white and blue. The ship will also been festooned with "bunts" or flags (from which we understand came the word bunting). Once impressively all on board, the ship will indeed come to life and its official service will be under way.
There are a variety of videos posted of the ship's arrival in Duluth. This video of its entry into the Duluth Ship Canal is by Steve Sola. The Navy's time-lapse video shows its arrival and other activity in the city.
A Word from the Sponsor: As Jodi Greene described it, being the "sponsor" of a U.S. Navy vessel is a lifelong responsibility, much like an adoption. Greene, a native of Northfield, Minn., now living in Annapolis, Md., says she was surprised and overwhelmed by the announcement in 2015 that she would be the sponsor of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (From what we understand, her impressive work as the deputy under secretary of the Navy likely influenced the final naming of the new vessel, too.) The announcement of both the name and the sponsor came during a staff meeting with then-U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus. As Greene describes it, she was elated when the secretary announced the ship name and then "shocked" to hear her own name as sponsor. "I was shocked. Words can't describe … it was such an honor." Naming a sponsor of a ship goes back to a British tradition of the mid-1800s, she believes. The sponsor, by tradition, is always a woman and is considered the "protector" of the ship. In modern times, Greene would add that her role also serves as a bridge between the crew and ship and her home state, helping them to understand "what it means to be Minnesotan." Indeed, as sponsor her name is a part of the ship itself. Greene engraved her initials with the help of the senior welder of the shipbuilding operation into a plate set into the keel, or spine, of the vessel (as seen in these photos by Roger Reinert, a former state senator from Duluth and now a public affairs officer with the Navy). Some crew members are Minnesotans and the ship, of course, has steel made from the mining of the state's Iron Range. She can remind the rotating crew members of such things. Though she began her military career with the U.S. Air Force right out of high school (after graduating a year early), she has also served in the U.S. Navy. "I understand what the crew goes through," she said. Among her many high-level government positions, Greene served as senior director for both Russia (2003-2008) and Korea (1997-2003) under the secretary of Defense. She watches with interest, she says, the current unfolding events in those regions. She ended her government career when she left as deputy under secretary in 2021, having served under both President Obama and President Trump. In that role, she was charged with policy strategy, intelligence, security as well as COVID protocols for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. She continues as a principal in the Mabus Group operated by Ray Mabus. Her role as sponsor of Minneapolis-Saint Paul, though, will continue to grow with the ship soon in full commissioned service. She has long worked to advocate for more Minnesotans to enter the Navy, something her new role only enhances. "It's a great way to showcase Minnesota to the Navy and the Navy to Minnesota." As sponsor, Greene also has named her "matrons of honor," who will help in her sponsorship mission and continue it should she not be available. Her seconds are her nieces – Nicole Sundberg of Edina and Carly Olson of Eden Prairie. Greene looks forward to many more years of service as sponsor, supporting the crew and ship in ways as simple as encouraging notes to as complex as perhaps helping to negotiate needs with her political savvy.