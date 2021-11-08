The U.S. is opening its borders to Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated travelers today. These land borders have been closed to most travelers since the start of the pandemic more than 19 months ago. Most recently, people have been able to cross the U.S./Canada border via plane, but land crossings in both directions have been restricted to essential travel only. Today, the U.S. will begin admitting people by land who certify they are fully vaccinated.
Latest News
- Cliffs enters partnership with DOE
- Driving toward an electric future
- Kicking off your 2022 media planning
- U.S. opens border with Canada today
- Ice fishing brings cold, hard cash to the Northland
- ALLETE results take substantial dip during Q3
- Just three days left to nominate Northland Entrepreneurs
- LHB receives 2021 AIA Minnesota Firm Award
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.