U.S. opens border with Canada today

An American & Canadian flag waving in the wind.

 KKIDD

The U.S. is opening its borders to Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated travelers today. These land borders have been closed to most travelers since the start of the pandemic more than 19 months ago. Most recently, people have been able to cross the U.S./Canada border via plane, but land crossings in both directions have been restricted to essential travel only. Today, the U.S. will begin admitting people by land who certify they are fully vaccinated.