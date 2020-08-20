U.S. Great Lakes-Seaway ports still feeling COVID-19

The latest results show that Great Lakes-Seaway shipping continues to feel the impact of the global pandemic.
Tonnage through the bi-national transportation corridor totaled 3.9 million metric tons in July to bring the year-to-date total (from April 1 to July 31) to nearly 15.6 million metric tons, or just less than 8 percent below a year ago.
Year-to-date shipments of iron ore were down 13 percent, coal was down 16 percent, dry bulk declined 12 percent and liquid bulk fell 20 percent. Those commodities were offset in part by a strong showing in bi-national grain, up 6.7 per cent, and general cargo like wind turbine, up 4 percent.
Separately, the Lake Carriers’ Association said shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 3.5 million tons in July, a decrease of 46.5 percent compared with a year ago. Shipments were also 41 percent behind the month’s 5-year average.
Year-to-date, iron ore trade stands at 20.7 million tons, a decrease of 22.6 percent compared to the same point in 2019. Iron ore shipments are 19.8 percent behind their five-year average for the first seven months of the year.
“It’s good to see overall grain shipments up, thanks mainly to strong Canadian grain exports. We are optimistic that grain shipments, both Canadian and U.S., will have a significant impact in the coming months as the 2020 crops come in,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “But the Great Lakes-Seaway shipping industry has lost a lot of ground due to the pandemic and continued decreases in areas like dry bulk and iron ore are a reflection of the economy not yet being back up to speed. The recent uptick in the auto industry could help in the months ahead.”
Climbing from COVID-induced lows in May, Port of Duluth-Superior tonnage totals continued a summer rebound in July. Three of the port’s four major bulk cargos registered month-over-month gains, with grain jumping 54 percent from June, coal increasing 49 percent and iron ore up as well. Despite those gains, total tonnage for the Port of Duluth-Superior’s season remains 29 percent behind last year’s pace and the five-season average.
“It’s an old adage, but lost time can’t be made up on the Great Lakes, and we’re seeing that reflected in the port’s 2020 tonnage totals,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “With that said, it’s good to see the month-over-month improvements, and hopefully the initial indications of a production rebound.”