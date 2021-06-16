U.S. Great Lakes ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway reported sharp increases in cargo volumes of construction materials, steel and iron ore in May to supply renewed manufacturing and building activity in the region.
According to March 22 - May 31 statistics for the St. Lawrence Seaway, overall cargo shipments totaled 8.1 million metric tons, in line with last year. But in the dry bulk category, cement and gypsum shipments totaled more than 776,000 metric tons, up 51% over the same period in 2020 and 59% higher than the five-year average, the Marine Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
Topping 3.2 million short tons for the second consecutive month, total maritime tonnage through the Port of Duluth-Superior also continued its robust climb in May 2021.
Almost every major cargo category finished the month ahead of its five-season average tonnage, led by cement, which arrived at a pace more than triple its average through May. Coal and coke (+6.9%), iron ore (+6.3%) and limestone (+5.4%) also outpaced their respective five-season averages. The port’s total float through May 31 (7.5 million short tons) exceeded the five-season average by 5.9%; it topped the pandemic-plagued 2020 pace by nearly 40%.
“Since 2016, May tonnage through Duluth-Superior is typically near 4 million short tons, with 2020 being the obvious outlier at only 2.5 million,” said Duluth Seaway Port Authority Executive Director Deb DeLuca. “The May 2021 figure – almost 3.3 million short tons – signals a significant rebound from those COVID-induced lows of last year, and hopefully a harbinger of continued post-pandemic economic recovery.”
General cargo shipments through the St. Lawrence Seaway were up 37% compared to the same period in 2020 (and 23% above the five-year average), driven by steel imports from Europe being used in Ontario and U.S. Great Lakes cities for auto parts, battery, and appliance manufacturing as well as construction.
“Prices and demand for raw materials are surging around the globe as well as in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence region as the pace of economic recovery has taken everyone by surprise,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “Our marine highway is delivering products and materials to support everything from infrastructure and building projects, to automotive and consumer goods manufacturing.”