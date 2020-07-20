The Duluth International Airport (DLH) today announced construction plans for both Taxiway A and the Commercial Service Apron. Combined, the projects will infuse $2 million of federal funds into the regional construction community during the next few months.
“We’re thrilled to be able to take on these construction projects in this challenging moment,” said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth International Airport. “As a committed business leader in this region, we’re proud to not only offer an ever-better travel experience for our passengers, but also employment and income opportunities for our regional construction community.”
The work on Taxiway A is anticipated to begin on July 20 and will take approximately nine days to complete. The project will involve removing and replacing the top two inches of asphalt pavement from approximately Taxiway A1 to A3. The project will cost approximately $697,000, and will be paid for with 100% federal funds. The contractor for the project is KGM Contractors.
“The Taxiway A project is a short-term solution,” said Tom Werner. “It will provide us with an excellent temporary fix while the Vision 2040 Master Plan team members and community stakeholders evaluate permanent alternatives.”
The Commercial Service Apron Expansion project will cost approximately $1.47M, and is 100% federally funded. The contractor on the project is Ulland Brothers.
Work will begin in early- to mid-August, and will take 30 days to complete. The project will include extending the existing concrete apron to the east by 90 feet, providing more capacity for terminal area parking. It will also include an extension / expansion of the green “no taxi” island, and the addition of in-pavement edge lights to further enhance the delineation of the island area and mitigate pilot confusion.