LHB earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 55th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for the Superior Street Reconstruction Project in downtown Duluth.
The eleven-block corridor encompassing one of the city's oldest streets has been completely rebuilt, including replacement of utilities that dated back to the 1880s. The project also converted the city’s 1932 steam-heat system to a more efficient hot water distribution network, and replaced brick with decorative, durable concrete elements that allow flexible spaces for businesses and events.
LHB engineered the new roadway, utility and drainage systems; structural engineering design for foundations, retaining walls, and bridge modifications; landscape architecture; electrical engineering for power distribution; and architecture for transit, streetscape, and plaza design. The project team also coordinated an extensive public engagement program to gather input for refining design elements.
Other project participants include SRF Consulting Group (streetscape, traffic, and lighting design), and Barr Engineering (environmental assessments).
LHB also earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement for the Trunk Highway 61 Roadway Rehabilitation and Safety Improvements Project in Grand Portage.
Designated as an “All American Road,” TH 61 is the only serviceable regional connector to the U.S.- Canadian border. It also provides access to local businesses that rely on tourism as well as residents along the north shore of Lake Superior. The Minnesota Department of Transportation sought to rehabilitate the pavement on TH 61’s northernmost 17 miles, which pass through the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation to the International Border.
LHB provided design solutions that met the project’s infrastructure quality and safety needs for motorized and non-motorized users in Grand Portage. The project team drew on an extensive stakeholder engagement process with the Grand Portage Band, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and other federal and state regulatory agencies. With input from the Band, LHB also designed stream restorations to enhance two trout stream crossings, with custom seed mixes that are respectful to native vegetation.
Both projects are part of 195 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program—known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”– took place in February and was conducted by a national 27-member panel of built environment leaders, along with experts from government, the media and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.
Recognition of all award winners including top winners—20 Honor Awards, 16 Grand Awards and the prestigious “Grand Conceptor Award” for the year’s most outstanding overall engineering achievement—will take place in Washington, D.C., on May 24.