The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will hold hearings today and Tuesday regarding the proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior.
Today’s hearing will begin at 6 p.m. in the Belgian Club, 3931 E. Second St. Tuesday’s hearing will start at 2 p.m. at the same location.
The Nemadji Trail Energy Center is proposed to be a natural gas plant that will deliver 525-625 megawatt of energy to the electric grid. Unveiled in 2017 by Minnesota Power and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the $700 million facility will employ approximately 22-25 people when completed. An estimated 260 construction jobs and 130 indirect jobs will be supported during construction.
Like most current energy projects, this one already is being opposed by environmental groups. The Sierra Club, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Union of Concerned Scientists have appealed the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s (PUC) approval to build the Nemadji Trail Energy Center gas power plant proposed for Superior. At 5 p.m. today, the Sierra Club will host a press conference at the public hearing site to protest to proposal.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently released a final environmental impact statement for the power plant.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the project would include construction of five high capacity wells about one mile southeast of the Nemadji River, which would have a total pumping capacity of up to 5.4 million gallons per day. The plant is expected to have an annual average withdrawal of 2.9 million gallons per day that would be used for cooling of the generating facility, according to Ian Anderson, a DNR hydrogeologist.
"Based on the best available information that we have, it does not appear that they have a water supply to meet their stated needs," said Anderson.
Minnesota Power officials believe the well would be more than adequate to serve their needs.