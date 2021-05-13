Burlington Station, a 17,000 square-foot model train depot, candy store, and retail space is set to open May 29th in Two Harbors.
What was once a corporate office space has been converted to include a 5,000 square-foot model train room that will be constantly growing throughout the summer. Visitors will find historic pieces from the North Shore Scenic Railroad, a gift shop and Callie’s Sweets with handmade caramels, fudges, fresh caramel apples and gourmet popcorn.
“The North Shore is a source of inspiration for the whole Burlington Station project,” said Jordan Seidel, marketing director, in an official statement. “Throughout the building, we have added important North Shore landmarks, including the Split Rock Lighthouse, Canal Park, and many others painted as murals on the wall. We want (you) to feel as though you are following the model train along the North Shore.”