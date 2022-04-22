Two grand openings in Canal Park

Visit Duluth and Lake Superior Magazine are partnering to provide a visitor information center in Canal Park, along with a new gift shop that emphasizes local makers and regional producers. Located at 345 S. Lake Ave. (next to Flagship), it opened on Friday 10 a.m.
