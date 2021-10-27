Twin Metals Minnesota said Wednesday it will appeal a federal government initiative that could trigger a 20-year moratorium on the company’s copper/nickel/precious metals project near Ely.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the communities of northeast Minnesota,” Kelly Osborne, Twin Metals CEO, said in a Wednesday news release. “We have a viable mining project that we will move forward under existing law.”
The federal government revealed last week it wants a mineral withdrawal study conducted on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeast Minnesota. Twin Metals said the Bureau of Land Management also is unnecessarily rejecting Twin Metals Minnesota’s preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications.
“The rejection of the preference right lease applications and prospecting permit applications was both politically motivated and completely unnecessary,” said Julie Padilla, Twin Metals Chief Regulatory Officer. “This tells us that the federal government has no intention to listen to science, and it also makes clear that opponents of copper-nickel mining are afraid that the established environmental review process already underway for our project would show that a modern copper-nickel mine can be safe for the environment and should be permitted.”
Twin Metals said it has state, private and federal mineral rights that have been held in good standing for more than a half century. The company formally submitted its mine proposal to state and federal agencies in late 2019. Its plan included more than a decade of engineering, hydrogeological, environmental and engagement work including the evaluation of dozens of project-specific configurations and technologies that maximize environmental protection, Twin Metals said, including more than 25,000 pages of scientific baseline data and environmental analyses on the specifics of the Twin Metals project to support the state and federal agencies for the environmental review process.
“Regulators have failed to advance that process,” the company said Wednesday. “Twin Metals cares deeply about protecting the surrounding environment through development, operation and closure of its mine, because it is a company made up of individuals who live, work and raise families in Minnesota. The minerals Twin Metals is proposing to mine – copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals - are needed for clean energy technologies that are essential to combat climate change and secure domestic supply chains. That is why Twin Metals is advancing a model mine using best available technologies to protect the environment and workers.”
Twin Metals seeks to build an underground mine designed to have minimal surface impact, and utilize dry stack tailings management, which environmental groups say is “the gold standard” for tailings management in the mining industry. Twin Metals will also use an electric mining fleet, to reduce project emissions while improving worker safety.