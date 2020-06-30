Twin Metals said Tuesday it has received the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Notice of Intent to proceed with scoping and preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for its proposed mine in northeast Minnesota.
"The BLM notice initiates scoping and environmental review at the federal level, which will allow for the analysis of potential impacts and benefits of our proposed project," Julie Padilla, CRO, said in a news release. "We’re looking forward to making our case to regulators, tribal governments and the public, and sharing our plans for environmental soundness and economic benefits for this mine."
She predicted the process will take several years to complete and interested parties willl have many opportunities to provide input on the project during both the scoping and draft phases of the federal EIS.