Canada will begin welcoming fully vaccinated American non-essential travelers in mid-August, according to an official summary of a meeting between Trudeau and provincial leaders yesterday. The government is apparently planning to open the border to vaccinated U.S. travelers weeks before a broader re-opening to vaccinated travelers from other countries. FORBES
Trudeau: U.S.-Canada border will open In August to vaccinated Americans
Latest News
- Crews making progress on wildfire east of Ely; new BWCA closures announced near border
- Trudeau: U.S.-Canada border will open In August to vaccinated Americans
- Cybersecurity: An issue for both big and small businesses
- Incentives, lack of red tape bring filmakers to the North Shore
- Grant redevelopment program aims at improving Virginia’s downtown
- Learn about the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
- Mesabi Trust increases distribution
- Raise stop protection on Cleveland -Cliffs
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.