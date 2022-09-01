The Superior-Douglas County Visitor Bureau Inc., dba Travel Superior, is the tourism arm of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce. On Wednesday, that organization informed City of Superior leadership and members of Superior’s new Tourism Development Commission that Travel Superior is declining $40,000 in funding from the Commission.
In an August 31 letter to Commission members, Travel Superior President & CEO Taylor Pedersen wrote, “We do not intend to sign the grant agreement for Hotel/Motel Tax funding approved by the City Council on July 19, 2022. Further, we do not wish to receive funding from the City of Superior at this time, which we have previously recognized is mandated by state statute.”
The $40,000 was intended to assist Travel Superior in operating the Visitor Center, at 305 Harborview Parkway in Superior, which the Chamber and Travel Superior have operated since before the modern facility was built in 2002. (The organization has operated some form of visitor information center in Superior and Douglas County since 1964.) Travel Superior will continue to use its reserve funds to operate a Visitor Center and maintain reduced operations through the end of 2022.
In his letter to Commission members, Pedersen added, “We always did our due diligence and provided transparency as a good steward in promoting tourism and were able to show many successes along the way. It is clear that our vision and that of the City of Superior for promoting tourism no longer align.”
Since the Chamber’s rebranding of regional tourism efforts under the Travel Superior name in 2017, City of Superior hotel/motel tax collections increased an impressive 47%. 2021 was the best year on record for local tourism, despite some lingering COVID concerns. And 2022 is anticipated to improve on those results.
“For 139 years, the Chamber of Commerce has worked closely with the community to enhance business success and citizen prosperity, and that’s what we continue to do as we transition out of tourism responsibilities,” said Pedersen. “We look forward to working with the City of Superior as a partner in other capacities, and sincerely hope the Tourism Development Commission will be thoughtful in its decisions and successful in its endeavors, as their success is our community’s success."