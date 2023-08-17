The Northern Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council on Thursday signed a Letter of Intent with Minnesota Power Co. for a project labor agreement (PLA) to ensure the construction of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) is done with skilled union labor.
“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration, ensuring that our highly-trained workers contribute to a cutting-edge facility while upholding the highest safety and workplace standards,” said Emily Pritzkow, executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, “Through a project labor agreement, we are setting a gold standard for construction excellence, ensuring that Northern Wisconsin reaps the benefits of quality jobs and sustainable energy production.”
With the letter of intent now signed, the Wisconsin Building Trades Council and Minnesota Power will begin negotiating terms of the actual PLA for the project, which is predicted to begin operation in 2027. The Duluth-based utility is acting as construction and operating agent. Dairyland Power Cooperative and Basin Electric Power Cooperative are partners with MP in the project.
The letter of intent was signed at the Wisconsin AFL-CIO Building Trades Council Conference in Superior by Kyle Bukovich, president of the Northern Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades, and Todd Simmons, Minnesota Power general manager generation operations. At peak construction, the $750 million flexible, low-emitting natural gas facility will generate 350 family-supporting jobs in the area, representing the largest private investment in Douglas County history. The project will also sustain approximately 20-25 permanent jobs, 150 indirect jobs and an estimated $2 million annually for state and local governments.
The facility will help support the expansion of renewable energy and reduce dependency on fossil fuel and other legacy facilities, developers say. It will fill the electrical generation gap that occurs when there is insufficient wind or sun to create power with windmills or solar panels. Burning natural gas, to will generate half the carbon emissions produced by burning coal.