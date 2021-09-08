As announced at a tourism press conference on August 10, the City of Duluth opened the online tourism application for organizations and attractions to apply for 2022 funding. The deadline to apply has been extended to Friday, Sept. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Those who are interested in applying can do so by visiting the following link: https://forms.duluthmn.gov/Forms/tourism-tax.
The tourism tax application process was implemented five years ago as a way to improve transparency on how allocations are made. This formalized process has improved the City’s ability to understand the need for tourism dollars, provides organizations the opportunity to apply for funding, and requires past recipients to report back on that funding’s impact. Before implementing the application process, there was no formal process requiring financials, impact, or organizational plans to show how the funds would be used or the impact that the funds would have on the Duluth community.
Tourism taxes generally support over twenty Duluth attractions each year. As a part of being funded, recipients have been asked to participate in Community Days designated for Duluthians to enjoy funded attractions for a free or reduced cost.
Funding recommendations are expected to be presented to City Council for a vote at a future meeting.