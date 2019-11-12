The recent elimination of about 30 white collar jobs at U.S. Steel’s Keetac and Minntac plants on the Iron Range has state Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm “very, very concerned” that a troubling downturn in the steel industry could turn even worse.
“I wish I knew,” Tomassoni when asked what is happening at U.S. Steel. “I just hope this isn’t an indication of the ax falling in the very near future.”
District 3 Sen. Tom Bakk was a bit more definitive. “I heard that more cuts are coming and I wouldn’t surprise. This has been a long recovery, really since 2009. But it doesn’t last forever,” he said.
U.S. Steel officials announced last week that the company is dealing with “challenging market conditions,” but did not give specifics on the number of permanent positions cut on the Range and elsewhere.
However, reports based on remarks of a union official and a Keetac manager, indicated the number of positions to be eliminated is about 30.
Tomassoni said Range lawmakers were not notified in advance of the cutbacks.
The cost-cutting step has been foreshadowed for several weeks by U.S. Steel and Wall Street financial realities.
U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt, during a Nov. 1 call with investors, said the tough market conditions have forced the company into a new direction for its operations.
The previous week, the company announced a third quarter net loss of $84 million.
The U.S. Steel stock price has fallen from the most recent high of $45.39 on March 2, 2018, to $13.64 Tuesday afternoon.
In October, the company idled one line of production at Minntac but said it would not directly result in layoffs.
Also in October, U.S. Steel unveiled a company-wide cost-cutting plan envisioning a savings of $200 million savings in annual fixed costs by 2022.
“We’ve been battling challenging market conditions, which means we need to truly become a leaner more efficient organization faster,” company officials said in a statement on the nonunion cutbacks.
District 6 Sen. Tomassoni has been on the mining roller-coaster ride while in the Legislature since first being elected to the state House in 1992 and then the Senate in 2000.
He fears he’s seen this movie before.
“The ups are always too short; the downs too often.
I hope they can find a solution and this is a one-time cut,” he said. “There are disturbing trends in the industry that are worrisome.”
Tomassoni said any mining cutback extracts a personal toll on the Range.
“These are management people with families who are working in our communities. And the holidays are upcoming,” he said.
Tomassoni said this could also be a reality of the new age economy that wants to cut back on energy use.
“They want us to use less and less energy. But we need more and more steel and copper for new energy products.
He said it takes 209 tons of steel to and 4 1/2 to 9 1/2 tons of steel to build one windmill.
“That kind of thinking is really outrageous,” he said.
