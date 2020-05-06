To ease COVID-19 impacts, Larson lobbies for city's beverage industry

So far, grants valued at $700,000 have been awarded to Duluth businesses hit by the impacts of COVID-19, Mayor Emily Larson said at the city’s Wednesday news conference. That investment by the 1200 Fund, she added, is intended to preserve more than 1,000 jobs. More than 341 application had been received as of last week.
“This community is seeing a lot of financial impact very quickly – much faster than other communities around the state – because we have a smart team that is really progressive, thinking quickly and engaging people on the ground level,” Larson said during the online discussion, which began last week to keep residents informed about its reaction to COVID-19.
She said the city will remove as many regulatory barriers as possible for the hard-hit restaurant and taproom industry, particularly barriers that address the sale of alcoholic beverages. Larson is proposing an amendment to the Uniform Development Code that would wave some fees and modify some processes so those businesses can move forward with new social distancing plans such as serving on sidewalks and in adjacent parking lots, providing more space. The rule would continue until Dec. 31 if approved by the city council. The matter will be reviewed by city councilors next week.
Larson noted that State Rep. Liz Olson has introduced a bill to help craft breweries and distilleries by temporarily relaxing restrictions for off-sale beverages.
“This legislation would allow them to sell up to a six-pack of 12-oz. containers or a 4-pack of 16-oz. containers per customer in addition to the growlers and other vessels already permitted,” the mayor said, noting that current laws are extremely antiquated. “We can help this important industry stay in business. We can help them retain workers and safely open storefronts to give back to their communities.”