Titanium launches Arrowhead Road development

Duluth developer Titanium Partners broke ground Thursday for the company's West Arrowhead Road project, which will include Bell Bank, a multi-tenant retail building and housing, most likely in the form of 15 twin homes..
Development is already underway on the site, which will see over $5 million in total investment over the next two years.
Titanium CEO "Brian Forcier and his team at Titanium Partners have been, and continue to be, an incredible asset to this community,” said Daniel Fanning, vice president of the Duluth Area Chamber and executive director of the Duluth Aera Chamber Foundation. “We are so grateful for their continued investment in our region, their strong community partnership and how they intentionally use local labor and talent on their projects. This makes our region’s business community, local economy and local workforce even stronger. We are grateful for Brian’s vision, leadership and investment in Duluth. Now is the time to invest in this community, and we appreciate all who are stepping up to help Duluth grow and thrive.”
“Titanium Partners is proud to continue to invest in the Duluth community,” said Forcier. “This new development on Arrowhead Road is just one of several projects we are currently working on. We are as committed as ever to investing in Duluth. We believe in this community, its people and its future.”
Forcier told BusinessNorth he has sought an Arrowhead Road development opportunity for several years.
"I'm excited to see this site developed," said Mayor Emily Larson. "It's always exciting to see a local developer doing well."