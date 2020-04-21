Hibbing Taconite Co. is the third Iron Range taconite plant to be idled within a little more than a week.
ArcelorMittal, manager and part-owner of the iron ore pellet plant, on Sunday, May 3, is shutting down the facility temporarily, said company officials.
The plant is scheduled to return to operation July 6, 2020, according to a company statement.
“The changes in production will result in the layoff of approximately 650 hourly and salaried employees,” according to statement issued by Bill Steers, ArcelorMittal general manager of communications and corporate responsibility. “As managing partner of Hibbing Taconite, ArcelorMittal USA plans to work with the USW to minimize impact on the workforce for the duration of the outage.”
Hibbing Taconite, which can produce up to 7.8 million tons of iron ore pellets annually, employs 735, according to the ArcelorMittal web site.
About 50 hourly workers will remain on the job for fire watch and to repair water pumps as needed, said Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite.
“Right now, they're saying the first day of production will be July 12,” said Johnson. “But that could be pushed out further depending on the pandemic.”
Employees learned of the idling through social media and news sources, said Johnson.
“We weren't shocked with what's happening in the industry,” said Johnson. “But they could at least have had the decency to put it out to us first rather than our members seeing it on social media and on the ten-o-clock news,”
The facility is jointly owned by ArcelorMittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and United States Steel Corp.
Idlings at two other Iron Range taconite plants, Northshore Mining Co. and Keetac, were announced last week. Together, the three facilities employ about 1,650.
The idling means three of the six northeastern Minnesota iron ore plants will be shuttered.
It's sad,” said Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president. “It's really hard. It's showing the market conditions and how difficult it is.”
U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Cleveland-Cliffs' United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes and ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine in Virginia remain operational.
Like other businesses, the domestic steel and iron ore industries are being impacted by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile in Grand Rapids, the UPM Blandin paper mill will close temporary, WDIO-TV in Duluth is reporting.
In a prepared statement to WDIO, UPM Blandin General Manager Scott Juidici cited market forces for the temporary shutdown.
“The global response to the coronavirus pandemic has led to an overall slowdown of the economy. We are taking short-term measures to respond to market conditions. We rely on our global network of modern paper mills to meet customer demand," Juidici said.