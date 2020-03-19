Third COVID-19 relief bill will address small business needs

The federal government's third COVID-19 bill will address ways to assist small businesses, U. S. Red. Pete Stauber said Thursday.
The Hermantown Republican said members of Congress currently are discussing which small business needs are most pressing.
"We're looking closely at small business and how we can help them and give them access to capital,"he said at a City of Duluth news conference."As a member of the Small Business Committee, I will work to identify ways we can assist them."
Individually, people can support its small business community by purchasing takeout at restaurants and buying gift cards, Stauber suggested.
"We know as a nation and by coming together, we can solve any problem," he said.
Meanwhile, the city stressed that construction projects continue to move forward even though municipal offices at City Hall are closed to physical visits. City officials are taking calls and participating in online conferences to ensure contractors and other builders can obtain permits and move forward, said Chris Fleege, director of Planning & Economic Development.