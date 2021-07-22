The Vintage Hideaway Marketplace announces its grand opening for its new location at 3850 Old Midway Rd in Hermantown. The marketplace - with more than 40 vendors selling a combination of handcrafted, vintage, antique and repurposed items - is open Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Latest News
- Duluth Pack promotes DeMars to website manager
- Duluth downtown farmers' market canceled for the season
- St. Louis County sets virtual meeting to talk broadband grants
- Teresa Appelwick named president and CEO of Laurentian Chamber of Commerce
- Surviving the staffing shortage: A guide for small business employers
- The Vintage Hideaway Marketplace announces grand opening
- Great Lakes iron ore trade up 43.6 percent in June
- Telework, equity among priorities for Minn. State workers in contract talks
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.