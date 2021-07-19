The National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) announces new chapter chartering for Twin Ports/Iron Range

The National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) has announced new chapter chartering for the Twin Ports/Iron Range area. Local women in the trades are encouraged to join.
The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) was incorporated in 1953 to amplify the success of women in the construction industry. It exists to create a support network for women interested in careers in the construction industry. Now 115 chapters strong, the organization provides its members with opportunities for career development, education and networking opportunities, skill training, leadership development, and more.
Minnesota currently comprises three of those chapters, and with the support of Chapter 246-Fargo/Moorhead, Chapter 164-Minneapolis/St. Paul and Chapter 346-SE Minnesota, the organization is excited to announce efforts to charter a fourth chapter for the Twin Ports/Iron Range region.
"This is an exhilarating time for NAWIC and the state of Minnesota," Midwest Region Director Raven Hoffman said. "Anytime a new chapter is established, we celebrate the progress made in making construction accessible to more women who desire a career in that field. The current NAWIC women in Minnesota are truly leading the way in embracing that charge."
Informational workshops will be held in August and September to promote awareness of the organization and membership benefits. "These workshops will provide valuable information to future members," said Jodi Wiemerslage, chapter president for SE Minnesota. "Women will experience firsthand the energy that happens when women who are passionate about supporting each other come together to build something extraordinary."
All women working in construction are eligible for membership, including women builders, craft/trade workers, project managers, marketing, administration and executive leadership are eligible to join.
Women providing professional services supporting construction businesses like finance, legal, insurance, professional development, safety services, equipment providers and others are also welcomed to join.
Chartering a chapter requires a minimum of 25 membership commitments and filling a slate of officers for the inaugural board. Women interested in leading the way on this regional effort can learn more about our upcoming meeting and event details at https://www.nawicmidwestregion.org/northernmn.html.