The College of St. Scholastica is launching an online Doctorate in Educational Leadership (EdD) program. The program is designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in a variety of social sector, CSS said in a Friday news release.
The EdD program welcomes and seeks current and aspiring leaders in education, healthcare, government, social work and others who would benefit from high impact leadership and change practices. The program will focus on service, social justice and equity to support the lives of individuals innovating and transforming within organizations.
“St. Scholastica and the School of Education believe strongly in the promise of inclusive educational environments,” said Chery Lucarelli, Ph.D., graduate education studies chair. “This program fully supports that ideal."
Students will develop and employ evidence-based solutions in their field, pursue partnerships with peers and communities that advance equity and act to address complex issues within social and educational systems. Additionally, students will develop leadership consistent with the goal of advancing social justice in their spheres of influence.
“The EdD is a response to the need for leadership that focuses on innovation, collaboration and social justice from multiple perspectives – education, government, healthcare, social work and the nonprofit sector,” said Brenda Fisher, Ed.D., Dean of School of Education
The 60-credit program will include annual residencies on the Duluth campus with the inaugural cohort of students beginning in summer 2021.