Decision follows continued losses
The TeraWulf Inc. bitcoin mining company announced Friday it expects to become a Nasdaq-listed firm through a business combination with IKONICS Corp. (IKNX), a Duluth imaging technology company.
The firms have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine under a new holding company, which will change its name to TeraWulf Inc. and is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol "WULF".
The announcement follows a lengthy period of financial challenges by the Duluth corporation. In 2019, the firm lost $813,000, In 2020 it lost $439,000 and first quarter 2021 net sales were $3,073,000 compared with $3,497,000 in 2020, a decline of 12.1 percent. IKONICS realized a net loss of $322,000.
Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5 in cash, one CVR, and one share of the combined company's common stock. Through the CVRs, which will not be publicly traded, the IKONICS shareholders will be entitled to received 95% of the net proceeds from any sale of IKONICS's legacy business completed during the 18 months following the closing of the business combination, and will expire at the end of such 18 month period with respect to any portion of IKONICS's legacy business which has not been sold. The shares of the combined company's common stock to be received by the IKONICS shareholders will collectively represent 2% of the combined company's pro forma common equity ownership. As of March 31, 2021, IKONICS had a net book value of $11.6 million, cash of $4.4 million and working capital of $4.1 million.
Upon completion of the transaction, all members of the IKONICS Board of Directors will resign and be replaced by persons to be designated by TeraWulf.
In a news release, TeraWulf said it is positioned to generate environmentally sustainable bitcoin at an industrial scale in the United States using over 90 percent zero-carbon energy. The company expects to have 50 MW of mining capacity online this year, and 800 MW mining capacity deployed by 2025.
"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with TeraWulf and look forward to partnering with them. This transaction provides ideal outcomes for our shareholders, customers and employees. It delivers our shareholders the opportunity to realize a substantial upfront cash payment while continuing to benefit from the value of our legacy imaging business, and provides them with the opportunity to participate in the potential upside of TeraWulf at an exciting time for the cryptocurrency mining space," said IKONICS CEO Glenn Sandgren. "The agreement will be instrumental in securing the long-term viability of IKONICS's legacy business, allowing it to continue to meet the needs of our customers with a secure supply of our high quality products in addition to continued employment opportunities for our workforce."
Paul Prager, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf, said, "TeraWulf represents an exciting new paradigm for cryptocurrency mining, which is built on a significant strategic advantage to utilize reliable, secure and low-cost sustainable energy sources to support our bitcoin mining activities. We have a talented management team with a proven track record and we are ready to rapidly scale due to an established supply chain and strong partner relationships. Site work is underway at the Company's mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania with competitive power supply agreements already in place. As we prepare TeraWulf to trade on the public market, we are confident that we have the in-house technology, infrastructure and operations expertise to deliver unparalleled value for shareholders."
Following consummation of the transaction, the legacy business of IKONICS will be operated as usual but will be positioned for sale on terms that are acceptable to the Board of Directors of the combined company.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and the approval of IKONICS and TeraWulf shareholders.
IKONICS shares had increased in price by 90 percent by late afternoon Friday.