Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced Tuesday evening that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new three-year labor agreement. The new contract will cover approximately 430 USW-represented workers at Cliffs’ Northshore Mine in Minnesota, who previously were not affiliated with a union.
“The United Steelworkers have demonstrated their unwavering support of Cleveland-Cliffs throughout the years, and this new labor agreement for Northshore further strengthens our collaborative partnership," said Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO. "We look forward to working together with our new USW partners at Northshore and continuing to build a strong workforce for our present and future competitiveness.”
The agreement is pending ratification by USW local union membership. Cliffs said no additional details will be released pending contract ratification.