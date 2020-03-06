Telephone Associates of Superior has been acquired by Minnesota-based Nextera Communications, the buyer told its customers late in February.
In a letter, Nextera said it provides a “leading-edge digital IP platform and infrastructure.”
“The acquisition will bring significant benefits to you as we extend the advantages of the Nextera network and switching capabilities to provide centralized management of your services as well as broadening product offerings and services,” the company said.
Nextera said its staff will support the Telephone Associates technicians, sales and support team. All TA employees will remain with Nextera and continue to be the primary contact for customers.
Nextera was founded in 2005 to provide businesses with a high-tech platform of telecommunications products and local, 24/7 tech support. Its products include voice, data and internet services plus fixed wireless, ethernet over copper, T-1 and fiber.
Telephone Associates was founded in 1969 and for many years resold dial tone service. Over the years, it added phone systems, phone lines, telecommunications consulting, VoIP communications, IP camera systems and computer repair service.