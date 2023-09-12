Talon Metals Corp.'s proposed nickel project at Tamarack has received U.S. Department of Defense support.
The U.S. Department of Defense Office of Manufacturing Capability and Expansion and Investment Prioritization will contribute $20.6 million to match a Talon Metals contribution of $21.7 million to increase the domestic production of nickel, according to Talon Metals and Department of Defense news releases.
“The funding makes clear that domestic supply of nickel of a national security priority,” said Henri van Rooyen, Talon Metals chief executive officer. “Congress and the Biden administration have created powerful new tools to build-up domestic supply of critical minerals required for clean energy systems and national defense. With this funding, Talon will be able to accelerate our efforts to discover domestic sources of battery grade nickel and help ensure that the United States is not dependent on Russia, China or Chinese companies operating in countries like Indonesia for nickel that is needed in both national defense platforms and clean energy systems.”
Talon Metals will use the funding for in-house drilling and geophysics teams to purchase more equipment, hire additional employees and accelerate efforts to discover and delineate more high-grade nickel within the Midcontinental Rift geology of the United States in Minnesota and Michigan, said Talon Metals.
The funding would come over a period of 39 months.
The $20.6 million in federal funds come from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act under the Defense Production Act (DPA), according the Department of Defense.
“This is yet another example of the critical importance of the DPA investment authorities,” said Anthony Di Stasio, Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization director. “This award exemplifies the DoD's commitment to strengthening the resilience of critical supply chains and lessening our reliance on foreign sources of vital materials.”
Talon Metals said it recently acquired mineral rights at the historic Henry Ford Land Package in Michigan's Upper Peninsula near the only operating nickel mine in America. Talon Metals will use the funding to expand and accelerate exploration in Minnesota and Michigan, said the company.
Twenty-four hour-a-day exploration at Tamarack has shown significant recent success, said Talon Metals.