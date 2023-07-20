Talon Metals Corporation's Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project keeps growing.
Company officials in July announced its drill teams hit a new area of semi-massive nickel sulphide in a part of what's called the Tamarack Intrusive Complex.
The area where the additional deposit was found had never before been explored.
“This is just one more signal that there is more nickel in America,” Henri van Rooyen, Talon Metals chief executive officer, said in a news release.
“While we have started the process of permitting an underground mine in the Tamarack Resource Area, we are committed to continuing to search for more high-grade nickel deposits in Minnesota and Michigan. Our strategy is to become a significant supplier of US nickel for US batteries from both the Tamarack Intrusive Complex in Minnesota and from potential future nickel deposits in Michigan.”
Drilling found the new nickel mineralization at a shallow depth of about 296.3 meters (about 972 feet).
“This intersection reminds me of our first discovery in the Tamarack Resource Area in 2008,” Brian Goldner, Talon Metals chief exploration and operations officer, added in the announcement. “At that time, we were drilling coarse grained nickel mineralization of similar size to the current drill hole, trying to figure out where it came from. It took 42 holes to make that first discovery back then, but today we have the benefit of our in-house drilling team and our in-house geophysics team with industry leading technology to guide further exploration in the Raptor Zone.”
The new finding would add to Talon's already indicated and inferred mineral resource totals.
As of October 2022, Talon said it had a total indicate mineral resource of 8.56 million tons at the project site plus an additional 8.46 million tons of inferred resources.
Within the last two years, the company has taken several major steps to move its project forward.
Talon Metals in January 2022 signed an agreement with Tesla to supply the electric car maker with
75,000 metric tons (165 million pounds) of nickel in concentrate along with cobalt and iron byproducts over a six-year period after commercial production begins.
Nickel is a key component of electric vehicle batteries. Talon plans to site a battery processing facility in Mercer County, N.D.
A $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would support development of the processing facility.
Talon in 2021 reached a neutrality and workforce development agreement with United Steelworkers on the Tamarack project.
In June 2023, Talon Metals submitted an Environmental Assessment Worksheet on the Tamarack project to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Mining would occur from 500 feet to 2,000 feet underground, according to the DNR.
Talon is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the Tamarack project in central Minnesota.