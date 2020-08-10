Tall ship Huron Jewel in Duluth until Tuesday

The Huron Jewel, a 78-foot, gaff-rigged schooner designed and built by owner Hugh Covert, has been sailing across Lake Superior for the first time to warm welcomes on its way to Duluth. Julie Covert, co-owner of the Drummond Island Tall Ship Company, called us a week or so ago to say that with the COVID-19 shutdowns, the small company had not been able to do any tours in its home port, but already had taken interns on board to learn sailing skills. So the crew decided on a Lake Superior cruise, she says. They've made Michigan stops in Grand Marais, Munising, Marquette (in photo), Houghton/Hancock and Ontonagon. They arrive Friday at Madeline Island in Wisconsin, hosted by the Madeline Island Yacht Club. On Sunday, they'll set sail for Duluth and hope to tie up Sunday and Monday near the Canal Park waterfront (details in discussion as we print; watch the company's Facebook page). To cover some costs for the crew, they've been giving free dockside tours of the boat (with donations welcome) – allowing only family groups or individuals and respecting mask mandates. But the captain does like showing off his handiwork – the two-masted schooner has a rig height of 60 feet with 1,700 square feet of sail and reaching an estimated speed of 10.3 to 14 knots. It's draft is 4 feet, 4 inches with the centerboard raised or 9 feet with the board lowered and it has a beam of 14 feet, 8 inches. You can see photos of Hugh's work building the schooner online.
We made contact with Hugh and Julie this morning to answer some questions about their schooner and trip:
LSM: What possessed you to build a schooner and how long did it take?
Capt. Hugh: “As a tall ship captain, I wanted to drive a ship closer to home. In 1998, as I was finishing building Gypsy Meltdown, my 40-foot New Haven Sharpie … I was already realizing that if I built a schooner I could sleep more family and friends and go farther distances."
LSM: What is Huron Jewel's personality now?
Capt. Hugh: “She is nimble, light and airy, giving a fine sailing experience. She's a pleasure to sail without being a burden. She’s a great example of how a traditionally rigged vessel is still a viable way to get around.”
LSM: How has the sailing been on Lake Superior?
Capt. Hugh: "Sailing the Third Coast has been very picturesque and enjoyable the entire way, with varied scenery and lots of cool places to see with Pictured Rocks, Keweenaw Waterway, lots of lighthouses, and wonderful rock and bluff formations. This is my first sailing on Lake Superior. Even though our trip thus far has been mostly upwind and we have done a lot of motor sailing, the weather has been enjoyable. Today we’re getting some good sailing in!"
LSM: What has your reception been across the Lake? Do you have one or two experiences that will stand out?
Julie: "We’re having a great time sailing into different towns to put smiles on people’s faces by bringing a tall ship to their backyard. We appreciate the city of Marquette hosting us for two nights and a day. We had folks of all ages, from 4 years old on up, who were curious about the schooner. Some people were lifelong sailors and others had never been on a sailboat. One little one insisted that Hannah, one of our deckhands, go below and wave to him out the port light. As we came through the Keweenaw Waterway on our way to tie up at the city wall at Houghton, we sailed past the local Wednesday night sailing regatta. Some of the members gave us a warm welcome, and we enjoyed answering all their questions. We’re hoping to stop back in at Houghton on our return trip east."