Symphony Orchestra names VanWaeyenberghe executive director

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra board of directors selected Brandon VanWaeyenberghe as executive director.
He previously served as finance director of the Charlotte Symphony in North Carolina. VanWaeyenberge will begin in September, taking the helm from interim executive director Kevin Peterson, who took a leave of absence from his role as a violist with the orchestra to take on this position and lead the organization through this transition of leadership.
“I am thrilled that Brandon will be joining our team here at the DSSO!” says DSSO Music Director, Dirk Meyer, “ Brandon has an extensive background in orchestra management with a special focus on fiscal sustainability. I believe he will be a great fit for us and help us navigate our orchestra into the next decade.”
Prior to joining the Charlotte Symphony Brandon spent 10 years at the Houston Symphony in four different roles in fundraising and business intelligence. He is a graduate of the League of American Orchestras Orchestra Management Fellowship program, a nationally recognized program in arts leadership. Brandon holds a BS in Music Management from the University of Evansville, Ind., in addition to a Masters of Arts in Arts Administration and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. His research regarding the supply and demand of orchestra musicians has been published and quoted in several publications.
“I am excited to join the Duluth Superior Symphony Association. The board, musicians, and staff are committed to making the community stronger through musical experiences, and I am honored to help lead these efforts,” he said. “The DSSA has a long tradition of bringing music to the Twin Ports area, and their new strategic plan will build upon that foundation and expand its relevance to the community. This is a wonderful time to join the organization, and I look forward to bringing my experience from past positions in Houston and Charlotte to the organization. The 19-20 season is a great celebration of music both new and old, and I want to invite everyone to join me a concert this year.”
VanWaeyenberghe will be living in Duluth with his dog Barley and will be spending his spare time running, hiking and brewing beer.