Prairie River Minerals LLC, (PRM), an iron mineral processing company founded in 2019, announced it is moving forward with the construction of a mineral processing demonstration plant near Coleraine.
Leading the PRM team as CEO will be Larry Sutherland, formerly general manager of Minnesota Ore Operations at US Steel. Johann Grobler, the developer of the ultra-high dense medium separation technology, will serve as technical director for the project.
PRM will be utilizing UHDMS to beneficiate ore from existing hematite stockpiles into lump and sinter ores that are utilized throughout the world for steel production. PRM proposes to replace these domestically imported hematite ores with quality lump and sinter produced here on the Iron Range.
Larry Sutherland, recently retired from US Steel, said “I am excited to join the PRM team and help develop this innovative business utilizing ore stockpiled from the early days of MN iron mining. We’ll bring good paying union jobs to this region, be environmentally friendly, and benefit our local communities and the state of Minnesota.”