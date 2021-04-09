Superior Street work begins fourth year

The Superior Street reconstruction project will enter a fourth and unexpected year Monday when work will resume in two phases.
On April 12, Phase 4A will start. It will complete work between 1st Avenue West and 3rd Avenue West. During this time, 1st Avenue West through east of 3rd Avenue West will be closed to vehicular traffic. Once the concrete has been poured and cured on 2nd Avenue West, crews will open 2nd Avenue West and close 3rd Avenue West to complete the intersection.
The second phase of the project will occur from June 21 to August 31 and will complete work between 3rd Avenue East and 4th Avenue East.
Both phases include the completion of vault work and installation of concrete roadways, sidewalks, and amenities, the city said in a news release.
The city of Duluth said it has prioritized pedestrian traffic during regular business hours so that pedestrians can access businesses located within each phase.
“We recognize that businesses are recovering from the implications of COVID-19, and we want to do everything to ensure that access to their storefronts are open and accessible during construction,” Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn said. “We are excited for the project to be done and for Superior Street to be the jewel of downtown.”
The skywalk will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for additional business access.