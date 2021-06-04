Reconstruction of Superior Street in downtown Duluth progresses as most of the concrete has been installed from 1st Avenue West to 3rd Avenue West, according to Kate Van Daele, City of Duluth public information officer, in the "Word on the Street" update from June 3.
Large planters are in the process of being formed and poured throughout the current work zone. Small planters have been placed along Superior Street in time for the Greater Downtown Council’s annual flower planting. A vault was filled on the lower side of the street.
Crews will pour, finish and stripe the remaining roadway, sidewalk and amenity zones. Decking will be installed at the eastern plaza at Lake Avenue and Superior Street.
Superior Street will open to traffic by the end of business on Wednesday, June 16 to account for concrete cure and finishing.