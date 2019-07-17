Superior refurbishes Barker's Island beach, trails

Renovations at the inner beach at Barker’s Island in Superior are barely completed, but already the project appeared to be a success both environmentally and recreationally at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.
On a day of high 80s and sticky humidity, families lounged, played and swam while representatives of government and industry spoke about the early impact of the $800,000 project, mainly paid by federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding.
The municipal beach covers 6.74 acres and includes 1,400 feet of Lake Superior shoreline access near public boat launches and the marina. The new renovation work replaced 1,750 feet of trail with a raised boardwalk, enhancing access and the impact to water quality.
Construction began late last August.
Protecting Lake Superior is a top priority, not just because of environmental needs, Superior Mayor Jim Paine said in his remarks, but because the lake is “by far, the thing people value about living here.”
Why was the project needed?
“A full beach … full of kids swimming, that’s the reason,” he added.
Matt Steiger with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said early numbers point to an improvement in the risk of e-coli contamination, which has been an issue at the beach.
The wetland enhancement to help handle storm water, removal of invasive weeds like buckthorn, altering the slope of the beach and incorporating features that discourage geese from gathering help keep the e-coli levels low. Adding public toilets and trash and recycling bins, part of the city’s contribution to the project, also have kept it cleaner.
Last year by this time, there were two swimming advisories and one beach closure, Steiger said. To date, there has only been one advisory this year.
Boosting the desirability of the inner beach also should encourage people to use that safer swimming area. There have been fatalities in the past with swimmers on the outer side of the island, which can generate rip currents.
The boardwalk, intended to keep beach-goers off the vegetation as it grows, also makes the area more accessible for those with disabilities, as does a special water access point.
The project’s grand opening comes just in time for the Lake Superior Day celebration planned Sunday. The day kicks off with a “Paddle for the People” recreational race around Barker’s Island in the morning and continues with vendors, informational booths and tours of the new recreation project, as well as live music and family activities.