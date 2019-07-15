The City of Superior is developing a small business grant program to assist local businesses with a variety of costs related to starting, running and expanding their businesses, as well as attracting new businesses to relocate to Superior.
Qualifying business owners may apply for the grant to cover 15 percent, capped at $50,000, of eligible project costs and are also required to contribute a minimum of 10 percent of their own equity towards the project budget. The grant will be funded through the city’s economic development fund with money identified each year, if the budget will allow.
The draft program description and application will be reviewed by the Planning Commission at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and ultimately considered by the City Council, the city administration said in a Monday news release.