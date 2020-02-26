Superior custom boat builder awarded up to $56M Navy contract

A Superior-based boat manufacturer has been awarded a five-year contract worth up to $56 million to build patrol boats for the U.S. Navy.
A Navy spokesperson confirmed the contract was officially awarded within the last two weeks.
Lake Assault Boats, which is part of Fraser Shipyards, will build up to 119 force protection-medium (FP-M) boats to provide anti-terrorism and protection patrols at U.S. Navy installations. The 33-foot boats will include a 10-foot beam and four weapon mounts to house up to .50-caliber machine guns.
Lake Assault submitted its proposal to the Navy last October, according to Chad DuMars, the company's vice president of operations.
"It's been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a supplier to our U.S. government," said DuMars.