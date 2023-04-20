Superior Choice Credit Union announced the opening of a new branch in Rice Lake, Wis.

The newly built 8,000-square-foot stand-alone building will be ready to service members on April

24. It will serve as a hub for SCCU that not only assists members but will have the ability to house back-office staff and departments such as training, community and commercial, SCCU said in a news release.

The building will include a state-of-the-art conference room, available for member use at no

cost, which will also moonlight as a venue for the credit union to host complimentary public

financial literacy sessions. This branch marks number 13 for Superior Choice Credit Union, as

the organization continues to expand throughout  northwest Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“We are excited to be a part of the Rice Lake Community and have already felt the warmest

welcome by Mayor Fonfara, the Chamber of Commerce and many others. We look forward to

participating in events, sponsoring local organizations, and learning what is important to Rice

Lake,” said Tim Foster, SCCU president and CEO, adding “We are proud of this building and

look forward to filling it with SCCU members and community members for many years to come.”

The Rice Lake Branch hours are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM and Saturday 9AM-noon.