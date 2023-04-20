Superior Choice Credit Union announced the opening of a new branch in Rice Lake, Wis.
The newly built 8,000-square-foot stand-alone building will be ready to service members on April
24. It will serve as a hub for SCCU that not only assists members but will have the ability to house back-office staff and departments such as training, community and commercial, SCCU said in a news release.
The building will include a state-of-the-art conference room, available for member use at no
cost, which will also moonlight as a venue for the credit union to host complimentary public
financial literacy sessions. This branch marks number 13 for Superior Choice Credit Union, as
the organization continues to expand throughout northwest Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“We are excited to be a part of the Rice Lake Community and have already felt the warmest
welcome by Mayor Fonfara, the Chamber of Commerce and many others. We look forward to
participating in events, sponsoring local organizations, and learning what is important to Rice
Lake,” said Tim Foster, SCCU president and CEO, adding “We are proud of this building and
look forward to filling it with SCCU members and community members for many years to come.”
The Rice Lake Branch hours are Monday-Friday 8:30AM-5:30PM and Saturday 9AM-noon.