Superior businessman Troy Johnson dies at 92

Superior businessman Troy Johnson, 92, passed away on Dec. 29.
He graduated from Superior Central High School in 1947 and attended Superior State College in Superior for one year.
In 1956, he started the Reuben Johnson & Son, Inc. construction company, naming it after his father. They began doing small jobs like sidewalks. With the St. Lawrence Seaway just opening and the housing market ripe, Troy and Reuben built many houses and duplexes. Later, Troy shifted to general contracting, and began building churches, banks, grain elevators, commercial buildings, and roads, according to his obituary. The firm completed nearly 5,000 construction projects.
In 1977, Troy bought Fraser Shipyards and Northern Engineering in Superior, converting ships to self-unloaders and lengthening several vessels.
In 1980, Troy was a founder of Charter Bank in Eau Claire and served on its board for many years, and in 1985, he bought Energy Systems Company, a district energy utility in Omaha, NE.
In 1998, Troy was a founder of Charter Films, a blown extrusion film producer in Superior and served as Chairman of the Board.
More recently, Troy and his son Murray developed Exodus Global, a manufacturer and distributor for machinery in the scrap, recycling, demolition, and construction industries, located in Superior Until last year, Troy continued managing his 34 apartment units.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Edythe Johnson, his sisters Lois Hayles and Maxine Thompson. He is survived by son Murray R. Johnson (Diana) of LaGrange, IL, and their children Troy, Megan, Maren and Trent; daughter Brenda L. Johnson of Woodbury, MN; son Todd L. Johnson (Susan), of Duluth, MN, and their children, Matthew and Hilary; sister and brother-in-law Lally Stivers (Harold) of Richland, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Sunday and the funeral on Monday at Downs Funeral Home. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC) to support their welding education program. To send an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com. CLICK HERE to read the complete obituary.