Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s steel shipments are solid.
The Cleveland-based iron ore and steelmaker reported second quarter 2023 revenue of $6.0 billion and net income of $356 million on steel shipments of 4.2 million net tons in the quarter.
Increased shipments of steel products lifted the company in the quarter.
“Our total steel shipments of more than 4.2 million net tons in the second quarter were a direct result of another record in automotive shipments,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “This shift to a higher automotive mix led to even higher realized prices than we were expecting, ultimately driving out industry leading quarter-over-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, deductions, and amortization) expansion. Also, with substantial free cash flow generated in Q2, we were able to reduce our debt by over $550 million during the quarter, while still returning nearly $100 million to shareholders via share buybacks. Differently from several of our competitors, our capex needs – both now and in the next few years – are well-known and low.”
Cleveland-Cliffs is on pace for its best steel shipment year since becoming a steel company, Goncalves said.
“Service center inventories are significantly lower than historical levels, creating support for a healthy second half of the year,” Goncalves said. “And finally, while the performance of our automotive clients continues to improve, the sector has not returned to pre-COVID levels yet, indicating that Cleveland-Cliffs still has plenty of value to be unlocked in the near future.”
While steel shipments increased, steel prices dipped.
The average net selling price per ton of steel products for Cleveland-Cliffs was $1,255 in the second quarter compared to $1,487 in the second quarter of 2022, according to the company's news release.
Over the first six months of 2023, the average selling price was $1,193 compared to $1,466 in the same six months in 2022.
However, steel shipments rose to 4.2 million net tons in the second quarter from 3.6 million net tons in the second quarter of 2022.
Over the first half of 2023, steel shipments were 8.2 million net tons, up from 7.2 million net tons in the first six months of 2022.
Cleveland-Cliffs operates four iron ore mines in northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing Taconite Co., Minorca Mine, Northshore Mining Co., and United Taconite. The company also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan. The plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.