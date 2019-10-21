Storm is over, problems persist

Fifty-one weeks since the last October storm, city of Duluth officials cautioned residents and visitors to play it safe near Lake Superior.
A strong Nor'easter again pounded waves into shore, flooding streets near the South Lake Avenue intersection with Moose Street. Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele advised the curious to avoid that area Monday for their own safety. The city will provide an update at 2 p.m. today.
She also noted high winds and lightning knocked down several trees in several neighborhoods, falling on some power lines and leaving homes and businesses without electricity. But so far, there had not been any serious damage, Van Daele noted at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, there were numerous power outages, including ones that continued Tuesday, along with minor flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, winds were highest on the Blatnik Bridge, reaching 74 miles per hour.