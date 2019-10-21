Storm is over, problems minimal

A strong Monday storm created fierce conditions and caused some minor damage, but it was not as destructive as others in recent years.
"There has been a major outpouring of support" for residents who experienced significant structure damage from large fallen trees, Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele said in a Tuesday news conference. There were no storm-related injuries, however, Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj noted.
A strong Nor'easter again pounded waves into shore along the city's waterfront, flooding streets near the South Lake Avenue intersection with Moose Street. High winds and lightning knocked down trees in several neighborhoods, falling on some power lines and leaving homes and businesses without electricity. About a dozen power poles were broken, according to Kelly Eldien, senior communications specialist at Minnesota Power/ALLETE.
Fortunately, Lakewalk repairs and fortifications constructed after previous storms performed as designed and prevented additional damage, said Jim Filby Williams, the city's director of public administration.
Elsewhere in the region, there were numerous power outages, including ones that continued Tuesday, along with minor flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, winds were highest on the Blatnik Bridge, reaching 74 miles per hour.